King Tide, heavy rain slam Oregon coastline

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Heavy rain and an angry ocean made for quite the day on the Oregon coast Tuesday. The latest storm combined with the King Tide slamming the coastline made for quite the show.
Highway 101 south of Seaside had several spots where floodwaters had gone over the road. Oregon Department of Transportation crews was advising drivers of the situation as drivers headed north and south.
In Seaside along Sunset Blvd, waves crashed onto the road, leaving debris and a mess for city crews to clean up. The road was closed for a time Tuesday morning.
"This is the closest I would say you should go," Nicole Horsley, who was out storm watching, said.
The heavy surf also slammed into a vacation rental further down Sunset Boulevard. Seaside Fire Department spent the day trying to pump the water out.
The neighbor hotel, Lanai at the Cove, said they were ready for whatever the King Tide brought. The hotel sits right on the rocks overlooking the ocean.
"We have sandbags. We didn't need them today. We also have big pumps," Wayne McCaw with the hotel said. "Like you are seeing the water being pumped out of this right here, that's the fire department rescuing those guys."
Up and down the Oregon coastline, Oregon State Parks and Recreation shut down beach access at several spots because of the dangerous surf.
Sunset Beach, Peter Iredale (Fort Stevens), South Jetty Road (Newport), Middle Sunset Bay parking area, and Beverly Beach were all closed.
Conditions were so bad Tuesday that the U.S. Coast Guard closed bar access at Depoe Bay, Yaquina Bay and the Umpqua River.
People on the coast ask those who do come to storm watch or see the King Tides to be careful and safe.
"Don't put your back to that right there," McCaw said. "I mean if you put your back to that, you are going to get washed out really quick."
