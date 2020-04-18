TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A kitchen fire at a Tualatin apartment complex displaces six adults and six children Saturday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a report of smoke and flames coming out of a window at a complex in the 18500 block of SW Boones Ferry Road around 5:45 a.m.
When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of a second story window extending to the apartments above the third floor, firefighters said.
Fire crews were able to quickly control the fire despite the intensity of the blaze. All occupants were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator determined the fire was caused by an “unattended cooking” in the kitchen area. Four units sustained fire damage and two units below were damaged by water and smoke.
The American Red Cross is assisting all 12 people who were displaced.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.