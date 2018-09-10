Crews responded to an apartment fire in northeast Portland Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the Ellington Apartments, located at 1610 Northeast 66th Avenue, at around 6:55 a.m.
Firefighters with Engine 19 arrived to the scene and quickly put out a kitchen fire. The fire did not extend outside of the affected apartment unit.
PF&R said several residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation but no serious injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking accident, according to PF&R.
