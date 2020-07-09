HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV)- A suspected electrical failure caused a kitchen fire inside a home in Hillsboro on Thursday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to a home on the 3000 block of southeast Timberlake Drive shortly after 5:00 a.m.
The resident inside the home was going about his morning routine when he came across smoke coming from the kitchen, according to firefighters. The man quickly left the house and asked a neighbor to call 911.
A second 911 caller reportedly saw flames coming through the windows and haring smoke alarms from the home, firefighters said.
Firefighters arrived within five minutes and quickly upgraded to a first alarm after they reported seeing smoke coming from the backside of the home. Crews were able to quickly locate the source of the fire and extinguished it.
Firefighters say the fire was contained within the kitchen area.
No injuries were reported but a chaplain was called to the scene to provide comfort to the resident.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing but firefighters believe the fire was caused by an electrical failure related to a kitchen appliance.
