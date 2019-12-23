PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A kitten born without eyes and found wrapped in a pile of trash has found a forever home in Oregon.
The kitten, a young female named Ilene, was transferred to the Oregon Humane Society after she was found cold, wet and wrapped in a bag in a pile of trash in California. A Good Samaritan heard her cries for help and saved her from the elements, according to OHS.
It was later arranged for Ilene to come to Oregon, where she received care at the OHS Cat and Kitten Intake Center.
Now, Alanna Lundin is giving Ilene a new home and a family, just days before Christmas.
“When we saw her story on the news, it broke our hearts,” Lundin, a mother to three, said. “The kids were the ones who decided that we needed to adopt her. They wanted to shower her with love and give her a family.”
Lundin adopted her three kids last month. She says bringing Ilene into the family represents a special milestone.
She believes her kids were drawn to the cat because they understand how being part of a loving family can help heal wounds. Ilene will join three other adopted cats at Lundin’s home.
