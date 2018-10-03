A special moment unfolded from the devastation and destruction caused by the Substation Fire near The Dalles.
The fire raced across thousands of acres in July, destroyed homes and claimed the life of a local farmer.
John Ruby, 64, was creating a fire line with his tractor trying to protect neighboring property when he died from exposure to the fire.
Now, a 2-week-old kitten rescued by firefighters battling the Substation Fire is bringing some joy to Ruby’s wife Melodie Ruby.
The kitten’s name is Little John.
“You know, it has been a rough time to adjust without my husband, but this little kitten has kind of helped with the mood at times,” Melodie Ruby said.
The kitten has been growing and getting stronger, waiting for the day he could go to his new forever home with Melodie.
That day finally arrived.
“It was a happy day, because I have been coming to visit him often and it was really emotional and a happy day for me,” she said.
Melodie said Little John is adventurous and full life, bringing smiles to a family that has been through so much heartbreak.
Little John is known as LJ around the farm.
“He does like dogs. He is not sure about the horses, from a distance,” Melodie said.
The agency that helped nurse LJ until he was adopted, Fur Footed Rescue, is holding a free concert at The Dalles City Park starting at 2 p.m. Sunday as a fundraising event.
