HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A little kitten stuck in a storm drain was rescued by Hillsboro police officers early Tuesday morning.
Police said the kitten fell into the storm drain in the Quatama area.
At around 12:18 a.m., a family heard the kitten crying and called police.
At the scene, officers used a rope and bucket provided by the family to drain water from the storm drain. The officers then climbed into the storm drain and rescued the kitten.
According to police, it took officers about 25 minutes to complete the rescue.
Police said the family provided towels to dry and warm the kitten before she was taken to Tanasbourne Veterinary Emergency to get checked out.
After receiving a clean bill of health, the kitten - named Piper by one of the officers - was transferred to Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter, where she is said to be "resting comfortably."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.