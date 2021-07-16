KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Red Cross has a shelter set up at the Klamath County Fairgrounds for people impacted by the Bootleg Fire, and community members are volunteering and helping where they can.
Connie Willard, the director of the nonprofit "Project Spirit Horse Rescue," told FOX 12 that they helped rescue more than 200 animals in the path of the Bootleg Fire. At first, the animals were brought to the fairgrounds as well.
"At one time, we had horses, rabbits, dogs, cats, pigs, goats - all in animal shelters with another volunteer organization," Red Cross volunteer Darrell Fuller said.
Fuller said community groups and nonprofits, like Project Spirit, have really stepped up to help the animals.
"If the Red Cross doesn't do it, somebody else does," said Fuller. "The Red Cross is just one organization that provides when people are evacuated for wildfires or natural disasters, we work with government and lots of nonprofits."
FOX 12 learned the animals have been moved to the Klamath Animal Shelter or to volunteer homes, but the Red Cross shelter at the fairgrounds is still there for families. In that time, Fuller says they've had nearly 80 people overnight.
Anyone who would like to help or donate, can do so at Project Spirit or Red Cross.
