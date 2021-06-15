VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health announced Klineline pond will be closed to swimming and wading because of elevated levels of E. coli bacteria detected during routine testing. The bacteria can cause serious gastrointestinal illness if water is accidentally swallowed.

Closure signs were posted at the pond on Tuesday after several water samples were taken from the pond on Monday. Public health staff says heavy rains may have washed animal feces into the pond causing the elevated bacteria levels.

Public Health will collect additional water samples for testing on Wednesday and expects results before the end of the week. The closure will remain in effect until tests show that E. coli bacteria levels do not exceed state and US Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

People may continue to fish but should thoroughly clean all fish and equipment. Fish should be cooked before eaten. Anyone having contact with pond water should wash hands with soap and water.

This isn't the first time Klineline pond has been closed due to increased levels of E. coli. In 2018 the pond was closed to swimmers because of the bacteria.

Klineline Pond open to swimmers again; new tests show improved water quality Clark County health officials have re-opened Klineline Pond in Vancouver after elevated levels of E. coli in the water forced them to close it earlier this week.

A danger advisory remains in place at Vancouver Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins from blue-green algae. Public Health is advising against all recreating in Vancouver Lake, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing and water skiing.

Public Health collected additional water samples from Vancouver Lake on Monday to test toxin levels. Test results are expected later this week.

Test results and current advisories are available on the Public Health website.