Know before you go: Mt. Hood Meadows outlines safety precautions following death of Hood River doctor

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – Skiers and co-workers at Providence Hood River Memorial are mourning the death of Cory Johnston, who was a surgeon at the hospital.
Johnston died while on Mount Hood earlier this week. His death on Tuesday is the third one in as many weeks, following the deaths of snowboarders Ryan Zeitner and Tim Bauters in Heather Canyon.
The tragic events underly how critical safety is when on the mountain.
Mt. Hood Meadows on Thursday said conditions are constantly changing, and one of the most important things someone can do to stay safe is to bring a buddy when out on the slopes.
Dave Tragethon with Mt. Hood Meadows says there are trails marked for beginners, intermediate, advanced, or ultra-advanced. Most of the ski permit area where people have lift access to those runs are trails that are usually groomed and heavily traveled with skiers and snowboarders.
Some of the advanced trails he says don’t have the same kind of upkeep.
At Mt. Hood Meadows, Tragethon says there are access gates to more advanced areas that warn that those trails require advanced capability. In those cases, Tragethon says, you should have a buddy, an avalanche probe, or a beacon in the event the conditions change.
“You just have to be wary of your ability level, and the type of terrain that you're on,” Tragethon said. “Then also, importantly, is what are the conditions that I am skiing or snowboarding in and how are they changing throughout the day.”
Meadows says it is constantly monitoring conditions to advise people of what’s safe, but Tragethon says it’s also important to do your homework and know before you go.
