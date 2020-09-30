PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A known member of the right-wing group the Proud Boys is facing several charges for alleged crimes and assaults that occurred during recent protests in downtown Portland.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Alan James Swinney, 50, has been charged with fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree unlawful use of mace, second-degree attempted assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, menacing, and pointing a firearm at another person.
The district attorney's office said the indictment, which was filed on Sept. 11, alleges that Swinney used a paintball gun on Aug. 15 to "cause physical injury to another person; that he unlawfully discharged mace or a similar substance at someone and that he attempted to assault others, including one instance using the paintball gun."
The indictment also alleges that on Aug. 22, Swinney used a paintball gun to "cause physical injury to another person; that he also carried and then pointed a revolver at someone which placed that person in fear of imminent serious physical injury and that he unlawfully discharged mace or a similar substance toward another person," according to the district attorney's office.
No further details are being released by the district attorney's office at this time.
Swinney was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
According to a lawsuit obtained by FOX 12, Swinney is associated with the right-wing group the Proud Boys. Swinney and two other men are being sued by a group of Portlanders for "battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence inflicted on them" at two different rallies in Portland.
The lawsuit allege that Swinney organized the rallies on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(8) comments
Sounds like time to lawyer up.
He should file in Federal Court - it's already been established that the DA is unfairly pursuing this guy vs rioters. As for the group suing him, he should counter sue along with damages.
Well, lookie here, Fox12 Oregon censored three comments just like a liberal loon fake news company would do. There were three comments before mine, and Fox12 fake news erased them. Now, the gutless liberal Multnomah County DA charged a member of the "Proud Boys", who happened to be made up of multiple races and ethnicity with trumped up charges on thuggery. Now, it looks like the cowardly mayor and city council members pushed this garbage. So, you railroaded a guy defending himself among of a bunch of domestic terrorists (BLM and Antifa) and showed his metal, as to what, a real man does in the face of terrorism. But fake news Fox12, will more than likely erase this post. And by the way, I love how you try your hardest to make it nearly impossible to make a comment, by placing the comment section at the bottom of the page, instead of, below the article. Some fake Fox12, who do you think you are kidding? You do not want real opinion; you just want agreement on your fake news article.
But they're soooooo peaceful and non violent lol
So the Multnomah County DA will file charges against rioters? They just have to have a different opinion than him. Ted Wheeler and the Multnomah County DA both need to be put in prison for violating the 14th Amendment to the constitution.
Here we go with the City of Portland's "selective prosecution." Notice how it's always "right wing group," with one of the Proud Boys, but when talking about the domestic terrorists..it's always "protester?" This is just sick. I used to love this town, but thanks to the liberal infestation..now I hate Portland. Look at how the libs continue to embarrass us in the national media..just as we were showcased once more last night during that farce of a debate.
Yeah how dare they refer to a right wing group as a right wing group?! The nerve of Fox 12, using accurate labels like that.
And yet violent rioters for the past 100+ nights don't get these charges? I wonder if the DA is biased?
How can you be so dumb? There have been numerous stories on this very website describing numerous arrests of people participating in the riots and the charges they face.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.