SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Supreme Court has officially declared Nicholas Kristof ineligible to run for governor.

The Thursday morning ruling from the Oregon Supreme Court follows a January announcement from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan that Kristof, one of the most prominent democrats campaigning for the job, failed to meet residency requirements. State law dictates candidates for governor must have lived in Oregon for three years prior to the election. The former New York Times columnist voted in the Nov. 2020 New York election, however.

Kristof maintained he was eligible to run, having long held property in Yamhill, Oregon. Following the Secretary of State's decision, Kristof appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court.

In a statement prior to the ruling, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said, “The Court’s decision in this case will establish precedent for hundreds of decisions local elections officials make every year about what it means to be a ‘resident’ for purposes of running for political office.”

Kristof is expected to hold a press conference live at 10 a.m.