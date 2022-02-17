OREGON (KPTV) – The Oregon Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling today in the eligibility of Nicholas Kristof’s run for governor.

In January Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Kristof, one of the most prominent democrats campaigning for the job, failed to meet residency requirements under state law. State law dictates candidates for governor must have lived in Oregon for three years prior to the election.

The former New York Times columnist voted in the Nov. 2020 New York election, however. Kristof maintains he has long held property in Oregon and has appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court.

In a statement, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said, “The Court’s decision in this case will establish precedent for hundreds of decisions local elections officials make every year about what it means to be a ‘resident’ for purposes of running for political office.”

The Court is expected to announce a ruling on the case around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Following the announcement of the results, Kristof is expected to hold a press conference live at 10 a.m.