PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Kroger announced Friday that it would be giving a “thank you pay” bonus to employees for their work during the pandemic.
The payments will be $400 for qualified full-time employees and $200 for qualified part-time employees. It will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.
The company reports the payments will total $130 million.
Kroger said employees at stores including Fred Meyer previously received an “appreciation pay” bonus in March and “hero bonuses” in April through mid-May.
The thank you pay will go to hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates, “to acknowledge their dedication to maintaining safe, clean and stocked stores.”
Kroger also announced Friday that it will continue its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to provide paid time off to workers most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms.
For more, go to Kroger.com.
