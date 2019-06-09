Kroger recalling some frozen berry products due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you have some frozen berries in the freezer, you may want to double check the bag.
Kroger’s stores across the country and affiliated chains are recalling some frozen berry products due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.
They’re marketed under the “Private Selection” brand and have “best by” sale dates that range in June and July.
The following items are being recalled:
- PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);
- PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);
- PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)
Fred Meyer, QFC and other Kroger affiliates are affected.
The FDA discovered the virus on the fruit during a berry sampling. No customer illnesses have been reported.
Customers who have purchased the products should not consume them and should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.
Additional information about this recall can be found on the FDA’s website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
