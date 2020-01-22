PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Surgery was a success for a teenager fighting liver cancer who received medical treatment despite her mother’s wishes, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
DHS says Kylee Dixon has been released from the hospital after ringing a bell to signify that she is now cancer free.
The teen has been at the center of a legal battle after her mom took her out of state to try more natural treatments for her cancer. That resulted in foster care and a court-ordered surgery for Kylee, as her mom, Christine, faced criminal mistreatment charges.
A prayer vigil was held for Kylee Wednesday night. Christine claims that no one from DHS will tell her what is going on with her daughter. FOX 12 told her Wednesday night that DHS said Kylee has been discharged.
“Wow, news to me,” Christine Dixon said. “Absolutely had no idea. I don’t believe it for a second, not a second.”
DHS said there is a no-contact order that limits contact between Kylee and her mom. DHS says Christine has been provided with “regular updates" on Kylee’s progress.
Christine will be back in court for her criminal case in March.
