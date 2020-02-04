Kylee Dixon released from state custody, back with mother after cancer surgery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teen girl has been released from state protective custody after a cancer treatment dispute between her mother and the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Kylee Dixon, 13, underwent successful surgery at Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital last month.
Her mother, Christine Dixon, battled with state officials since the summer, saying she wanted her daughter to utilize more natural treatments, as opposed to the operation which would remove half of the girl’s liver.
Investigators said Christine Dixon, who has also gone by Christina, fled with Kylee after a court order was issued in June for the girl to be placed in DHS custody.
The mother and daughter were later found in Las Vegas. Kylee was removed from her mother’s custody and put into protective custody.
A judge in Clackamas County then ruled that Kylee needed the surgery, agreeing with state medical experts that her health condition constituted an emergency.
DHS reported that Kylee was released from the hospital last month and rang a bell to signify that she was cancer free.
A judge then dismissed the dependency case.
DHS released a statement Monday saying, “DHS was involved in the juvenile case in order to ensure Kylee’s emergency medical needs were met. As of Feb. 3, there is no longer a need for Kylee to be in state custody. The criminal case is still pending and DHS is not a legal party to that case.”
Kylee Dixon was back with her mother Monday at the Clackamas County Courthouse.
Christine Dixon was arrested last August in connection with taking her daughter out of state. She is due back in court on those charges in March.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.