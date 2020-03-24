PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The search for Kyron Horman will be featured on an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery channel.
The segment is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Kyron was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010. He was 7 years old at the time.
Kyron’s disappearance led to a massive search, and the case remains open with a reward today.
Investigators have said Terri Horman, Kyron’s then-stepmother, was the last person to see him, but she has never been named a suspect in the case.
Last June, Kyron’s mother Desiree Young announced she was publishing a book called “Love You Forever: The Search for Kyron Horman.”
“In Pursuit with John Walsh” has a tip line for viewers to submit information about the Kyron Horman case at 1-833-3-PURSUIE or online at inpursuittips.com. Trained operators will take the tips and notify the proper authorities, according to Investigation Discovery.
