PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The mother of Kyron Horman said the news that missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs had been found helps keep hope alive for all missing children.
Kyron was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010.
A massive search drew nationwide attention, but Kyron was never found and nobody has been arrested in connection with his disappearance.
FOX 12 reached out to Desiree Young on Tuesday regarding the Jayme Closs story.
Investigators said the 13-year-old was kidnapped and held captive for three months after her parents were murdered. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested in the case.
Young said she had been sharing Closs’ information and flyers in hopes of helping with the search efforts.
Young said her prayers are that Jayme can overcome the horrors she has faced and one day help others “with the message that only she can share.”
“The possibility that it could happen, even to us, keeps the hope alive,” Young said.
Her full statement is below.
“I have been paying attention to the Jayme Closs story since the day she went missing and I have shared her information and flyers, in the hopes that she would be found and come home. I can't speak for everyone but I think all parents of missing children are driven by the one hope that their child is alive and will come home, that is why we continue to get up everyday, we keep fighting the good fight, keeping their faces in the media, wear their buttons, t-shirts and bracelets all to keep that hope in the forefront of everyone's minds. Most importantly ours. I think there are days, that is the only thing that keeps us going, that hope. When we hear a story like hers it gets us energized and keeps that light burning in our heart even brighter, the light that can never go out for our child or any other missing child. The possibility that it could happen, even to us, keeps the hope alive.
My prayer now is for Jayme, I hope that she can heal from the horrors that have become a part of her life, I hope that she will one day be able to help others with the message that only she can share.
Thank you so much for reaching out to me. Let's bring all missing children home.”
The investigation into Kyron’s disappearance remains active, with a $50,000 reward offered in the case.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.