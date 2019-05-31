PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Kyron Horman’s mother will make an “important announcement” about the search for her son to mark nine years since his disappearance.
Desiree Young said Friday that she would be hosting a press conference and community event at 9 a.m. June 4. It will take place at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station #72, 11646 N.W. Skyline Blvd.
“I will be announcing something exciting that we are doing to bring more awareness to Kyron’s story and keep up the search for him,” Young said.
Young said she will answer questions and provide updates on the case following her announcement.
Young also said she welcomes anyone who would like to come and share their own Kyron stories, how they came to know her son and how they continue to help in the search for him.
Kyron Horman was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010. He was 7 years old at the time. A massive search followed and a reward up to $50,000 has been offered in the case.
Investigators have said Terri Horman, Kyron’s then-stepmother, was believed to be the last person to see him, but she has never been named a suspect in the case.
