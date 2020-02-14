La Center Middle School students spread Valentine's Day cheer

LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - Students at La Center Middle School got a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise, thanks to some fellow classmates who wanted everybody to feel included on a holiday that can sometimes feel isolating.
Three sixth grade girls teamed up to make notes for every single student. They put 500 sticky notes on each locker at the school.
Student Jaydin Talbott said she came up with the idea when she was purchasing Valentine’s Day cards for her friends. She wanted to do something nice for everybody, so she recruited some friends to help.
The three girls pitched in to get Post-It notes and wrote “Happy Valentine’s Day” on them after school on Thursday. Peyton Winston said she was excited to help.
“Everybody is lonely on Valentine’s Day, so if you give something to everyone, not everyone will feel bad and they’ll be like, ‘oh, someone cares about us,’” Winston said.
Lily Cripe said she never expected the gesture would end up getting media attention.
“We were just thinking about the other people and how it would benefit them,” Cripe said.
Principal Lauri Landerholm said she was very impressed by the kindness of her students.
“This came from within for the girls and it’s super exciting because they represent so many of the good things that we have going on here and I’m real proud of them,” Landerholm said.
The girls said mass-message making wasn’t without some minor consequences: sore fingers and shoulders after writing so much and reaching up high to put the notes on top lockers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
