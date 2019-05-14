LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - La Center police are asking for help to connect the dots between a slew of arson cases that investigators believe are tied to the same suspects.
Investigators on Tuesday released several photographs showing damage to homes under construction in a development off West 13 Way and Aspen Avenue. One picture shows a scrawled message on a foundation: “You can’t stop us you (expletive) pigs.”
The first fire, back in February, engulfed and leveled an empty home under construction. The home was just feet away from an occupied home that suffered some minor damage.
Police said since then, there’s been a handful of other fires that firefighters were able to stop before too much damage occurred. The latest fire was set Wednesday.
Malik Johnston’s home is near the house that was destroyed over the winter.
“The way (the fire) was shining in my room, it just made the whole area orange,” Malik said. “It was so bright.”
The fire set on Wednesday was even closer to Malik’s house.
“They had just finished getting the roof done and so I was starting to get a little bit more anxious that someone was going to try and burn that one down too,” Malik said.
Police said all the fires have been set in a similar manner and thanks to witnesses, they do have people of interest in the case. Officers declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police hope more information from the community will lead to an arrest.
“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” Malik said.
Anyone with information on the case should contact La Center Police at 360-263-2745.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
