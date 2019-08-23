LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - Teachers in La Center are rallying for support as they try to negotiate new contracts and avoid a strike at the beginning of the school year.
On Friday, teachers will be holding signs and gathering at the La Center Bridge to call for fair wages.
The teachers have been working to negotiate a new contract with the school district since June, and have voted to strike if a deal is not met.
School is set to begin in La Center next Wednesday.
The school district says mediation will continue Friday and it will provide daily updates to parents ahead of the school year.
