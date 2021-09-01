Labor Day boating safety: low water levels pose dangers on local waterways

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we approach Labor Day, it's a big weekend to get out on the water.
The Oregon State Marine Board, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Portland Fire and Rescue want to remind people to pay attention, boat sober and wear a life jacket.
"Rivers are dynamic and inherently dangerous," Oregon State Marine Board Public Information Officer, Ashley Massey said.
"They're never the same way twice. There's obstructions just underneath the surface, there's shoaling, there's gravel bars water levels have a big impact on operation. So you need to bring your skill and your attention with you."
The key is to not be overconfident in the water.
"The river's just not clear like a swimming pool so there's a lot you just need to be aware of in how they work," Portland Fire and Rescue Harbor Master, Sean Whalen said.
"And then even if you're a strong swimmer or you feel comfortable in the water there's still some dangers in the rivers and you know natural waterways that don't exist in pools."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says water levels are low across the state.
"Which means increased hazards in the water, the water's not going to look the same as it has in previous years," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bonneville Lock and Dam Park Ranger, Tessa Rough said.
But despite the dangers, the number of recreational boating deaths is declining in Oregon.
The Oregon State Marine Board says there were 27 recreational boating deaths across the state in 2020.
That's compared to 10 this year.
Wearing a life jacket all of these agencies say can mean life or death.
The Oregon State Marine Board says make sure you have an active carbon dioxide cylinder in your life jacket.
If you're on a boat that's at least 16 feet, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says you need to have a throwable device like a rope that can get to people during a potential rescue.
To find life jacket loaner stations across the state, click here.
