CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Lacamas Lake and Round Lake in Camas are closed after test results revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water, according to Clark County Public Health.
Danger signs have been posted at public access points at the lake and health officials are advising against all recreating activities in the water.
“Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are currently present at Lacamas Lake near the Lacamas Lake Lodge and along the Heritage Trail shoreline,” according to health officials. “At Round Lake, blooms are near the dam and in the slough adjacent to the lake.”
Blue-green algae can pose a significant health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or come into contact with skin, according to health officials. If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. The toxins can be deadly to pets that drink the water.
