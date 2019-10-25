PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s helped countless nonprofits in the Portland-metro area raise needed dollars.
But Lagunitas Community Room closed suddenly on Monday.
On Friday its doors were locked, and no one was inside but the table and chairs.
A note was on the door alerting the community of the closure.
“It was 100 percent a surprise to us,” Girls Build Executive Director, Katie Hughes said.
The abrupt closure is leaving many of those organizations scrambling trying to find last minute locations to host their fundraising events, like Girls Build a small nonprofit dedicated to inspiring girls to learn through building.
Hughes said their small organization is run by just two people, and they were counting on its annual fundraiser in a just a few weeks at the community taproom.
“The end of the year is the big giving time for nonprofits that's why you know we scheduled this our fundraiser so far out,” Hughes said. “We don't want to throw too much shade at Lagunitas, they've been really generous but we just do wish that they could've honored their contracts to the end of the year.”
Hughes said they were estimating $40,000 in revenue from their already scheduled fundraiser at the taproom this year.
She said it’s been instrumental because everything is provided to nonprofits free of charge including the beer, bartenders, security, tables and chairs as well as audio and visual technology for use.
She said now organizations will have to pay for all those services separately.
“We're definitely scrambling, absolutely,” Hughes said.
Lagunitas released a statement to FOX 12 on Friday regarding the closure:
Lagunitas decided to close the Portland Community room in order to shift resources, which will allow us to support more local communities and causes across the country. This is not a decision we took lightly, as Portland has been a part of the Lagunitas story since day one. Lagunitas has personally contacted each and every organization that had an event scheduled, and are working with many of them to provide beer donations if they’re able to host their event at alternate locations.
We’re also providing those organizations with contacts and resources to try and help them find alternate venues. We look forward to continuing to support the incredible work that local Portland non-profits are doing in the future through our Community Giving Program.
The company said 41 nonprofits had events scheduled at the venue through the end of the year.
It does want to continue to work with nonprofits in the area in the future.
Though for Hughes and many other nonprofits, she says she’s not sure they’ll be able to find another location in just a few weeks.
But she said maybe there’s a silver lining.
“What we're saying is like ok maybe now is the time to reevaluate the fundraiser we have been doing and maybe there's a different opportunity for us that will actually become a bigger and better thing,” Hughes said.
