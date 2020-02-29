Lake Oswego administrators discuss COVID-19 coronavirus case involving school employee.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Lake Oswego School District says it will close Forest Hills Elementary School through March 3 to thoroughly clean the school after it was discovered that a male staff member had contracted COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority notified the school district on Friday.
The school district said it immediately notified faculty, staff and families in the community about the case. Despite being told by OHA that there was no need to close Forest Hills, the district chose to close the school in an abundance of caution.
All weekend activities in the Lake Oswego School District were canceled. All schools except for Forest Hills Elementary School will be open on Monday, March 2, a day after schools and buses are deep cleaned.
Dr. Lora de la Cruz, LOSD superintendent, says closing school allows them to clean thoroughly, let local officials conduct investigation, allow 14 days of exposure to run its course. Believe it’ll be safe after this to return if no new cases arise. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/d8ATkCZvp6— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 29, 2020
Authorities say the last day the staff member diagnosed with coronavirus was at the school was on Feb. 19. They say it was likely that he had contact with a few individuals who have been asked to stay home from work and school for the recommended 14-day waiting period, monitor their symptoms, and to stay in contact with their doctor and local health department.
The staff member is a resident of Washington County.
