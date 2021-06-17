LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – The City of Lake Oswego and Tigard Water Service says tap water is safe to drink but are asking people to limit their water use because of a critical chlorine supply issue.
Lake Oswego says it uses very small amounts of chlorine to make sure water is safe to drink. The chlorine shortage has been caused by an equipment failure.
They’re asking people to limit their water use by doing things like taking shorter showers, turning off the water while you brush your teeth and limit running the dishwasher or washing machine.
