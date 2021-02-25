Lake Oswego business owner shocked by $97K bill for loan he didn't receive: 'I have no idea who, what and where'

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – One small business owner says he got quite the surprise when he was asked to pay back a $97,000 loan he never asked for.
When John Nordby says he got the bill, he wasn’t sure what to think. His company, Nordby Design, Architecture & Interiors, had filed for a PPP loan, but this one from the Small Business Administration was not something he had asked for.
“It would take a hit, for sure, to have to pay all that back over the years and pay interest on something that I didn’t get to use,” said Nordby.
He says he wants to know how somebody got enough information about his business that they were able to file for a loan and get it approved.
“How did they get the approval, the signatures, the routing numbers, the banks if it was directly deposited. Why didn’t the SBA notice that it wasn’t going into my bank account?”
Nordby uses LifeLock for his company and says they are helping him sort through the mess. He also filed a police report with Lake Oswego Police who say that is the only case of its kind in Lake Oswego.
However, police say they have been told by the SBA that there have been other cases of this reported in Oregon.
Nordby says he hopes they catch whoever is responsible.
“It wasn’t like family members, or employees or somebody like that. It was somebody I have no idea who, what and where,” said Nordby.
FOX 12 did reach out to the SBA on Thursday to find out how somebody would be able to get approved for a loan like this and what happens when they are made aware of fraud, but haven’t heard back.
One of Kate’s new taxes?
