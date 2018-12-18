LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - The recently-fired Lake Oswego fire chief claims he was let go by the city manager for failing to support a plan to close a fire station, but the city manager says that’s not the case.
The spat led the Professional Firefighters of Clackamas County, which represents Lake Oswego Firefighters, to pack city council chambers full of firefighters and other supporters at the council’s Tuesday meeting.
“We had about 70 firefighters, about 35 concerned citizens, we ran out of public testimony time,” said union president Karl Koenig.
Fire Chief Larry Goff sent a department-wide email Tuesday, in which he expressed dismay over the loss of his job.
The email reads in part: “It saddens me to share the news that after 36 years with Lake Oswego fire, I am being involuntarily dismissed as fire chief… I would not support the city manager’s plan to close South Shore Fire Station, so he wants a change of leadership for the fire department…It has been my privilege to be your chief. I will miss serving you all.”
City Manager Scott Lazenby said there is no plan or proposal to close the fire station.
“There’s no proposal for that, it’s not on the council agenda, it’s not on the long-term agenda,” Lazenby said.
When pressed as to whether he discussed the possibility of closing the fire station with the chief, Lazenby only said, “We’ve had a variety of conversations about the department -- he’s been chief for about three years -- we’ve had a number of conversations about departmental operations, but again, I have to empathize there’s no proposal to close fire stations in Lake Oswego.”
Goff attended the city council meeting but declined to an on-camera interview with FOX 12. Goff said there’s no public record of any conversations about closing the station and said the city manager brought up the proposal in verbal meetings with him.
Koenig said he supports Goff and firefighters are concerned about the future of the station, their jobs and the residents they serve.
“We have a 36-year relationship with the fire chief, the fire chief was dismissed because he said he wouldn’t close a fire station – I took his word,” Koenig said. “Eliminate that resource in any area here in the metropolitan area, and we’re putting citizens at risk.”
According to Lazenby, there are long-term budget issues with the fire department.
“The council had asked for an analysis of the long-term costs of the fire department, which has exceeded inflation -- or the growth in our property tax -- but that’s a long-term issue. It’s not a short-term issue, we have no short-term budget crisis,” Lazenby said.
“The council has asked for various alternatives including doing nothing, but no alternatives have been identified or proposed,” Lazenby added.
As for the firing of Goff, Lazenby said it was a decision strictly based on a desire to bring in new leadership to the department after Goff indicted he would retire at the end of the year.
Lazenby said Goff put in his notice to retire in the fall but rescinded the decision when the pair couldn’t come to terms on his retirement package.
“He (Goff) wanted to draw his PERS pension and then also draw full salary for another five months and we don’t do that for department heads,” Lazenby said. “Chief Goff rescinded his retirement decision, but I felt the time was good for a change.”
The city has hired former Lake Oswego police chief, Don Johnson, to take over as chief of the fire department. Lazenby said Johnson also has extensive experience in fire management and leadership.
Goff will continue serving in his role until the new year.
