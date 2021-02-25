LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A dog was rescued by firefighters after he wandered down a steep hill in Tryon Creek State Park on Wednesday.
Lake Oswego Fire says Samy, a 10-year-old Great Pyrenees, was with his owner, Rachelle, when he went down a trail behind the Adult Community Center.
Samy was not able to get back up the steep hill on his own, so fire crews assisted him back to the top.
Firefighters from the main fire station assisted with getting Samy a ten year old Great Pyrenees up from Tryon Creek Park. Rachelle, his owner said that he had wondered down and could not get back up the steep hill on his own. Samy was happy to be back at the top. pic.twitter.com/llSnQryHTN— Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) February 25, 2021
Lake Oswego Fire says Samy was a happy pup after he made it to the top.
