COEUR D'ALENE, ID (KPTV) - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two planes collided over Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho Sunday afternoon.
They say eight people were aboard the two planes and there are no survivors. Both planes sank in more than 125 feet of water.
The sheriff’s office has identified all but one person. As of late Monday, they’re still working to recover two more bodies.
FOX 12 confirmed four people who died are beloved members of the Lake Oswego community.
A horrible loss for the Lake Oswego community. Sean Fredrickson’s wife, April, tells me her husband & their 3 children boarded a float plane at Lake Coeur d’Alene yesterday. Their plane & another collided over lake, then sank. 8 people believed to be dead, per @KootenaiSheriff pic.twitter.com/DyA7jkQHHZ— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 6, 2020
April Fredrickson says she lost her husband, Sean Fredrickson, his 16-year-old son, Hayden Fredrickson, and her two children, 15-year-old Sofia Olsen and 11-year-old Quinn Olsen, after they all boarded a float plane at Lake Coeur d’Alene.
“My family died while they were on an adventure,” April said. “Everyone was so excited to be on that plane…I think that, at the end of the day, they died doing what they loved which was, you know, being together.”
April says their children were all so incredibly unique and excited for what was to come in their lives.
“My stepson had just gotten his license, and he had his car, and he had a girlfriend and his life was good. His life was so incredibly good, and he was a happy kid,” she said of Hayden, Sean’s son, who April says attended Newberg High School where he was an avid soccer player.
“My daughter was 15 and … she loved life, she literally loved life,” April said of her daughter, Sofia. “My little guy was Quinn. He was 11 and he was my best friend. He was just always in tune with what I needed.”
April’s husband, Sean, is the head golf professional at Oswego Lake Country Club and also the president of the Pacific Northwest PGA Section.
Multiple people in the golf community tell FOX 12 he was always thinking of other people first, and he was a leader everyone looked up to.
“I don’t know a person that did not like my husband," April said. "I mean, he just had an infectious personality. Always wanted to take care of everybody else."
The general manager at Oswego Lake Country Club, Bryan Fisher, released a statement to FOX 12:
“The loss of Sean Fredrickson and his children Hayden, Sofie and Quinn is devastating. Sean was an exceptional Golf Professional who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019 by the Pacific Northwest Section PGA. Oswego Lake Country Club was honored to have him as a member of our family. His positive spirit and joy for the game of golf was contagious.
But more importantly, Sean was a tremendous husband, father and friend. Our love and heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife April, his family and friends during this time of loss.”
The superintendent at Lake Oswego School District, Dr. Lora de la Cruz, shared an email with parents in the district where the Olsen children went to school, which said in part, “We are deeply saddened to share tragic news that has impacted our community, and we now have permission to share more information about this. Two of our LOSD students -- Sofia Olsen, a rising junior at Lake Oswego High School, and Quentin Olsen, a rising sixth grader from Lake Grove Elementary, perished in a plane crash flying over Coeur d’Alene, Idaho yesterday.”
The email shared resources for families dealing with grief during this time.
