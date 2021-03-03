Lake Oswego High School cancels practices and games because of COVID-19 cases

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Sports are back in session for many across the state, but one district is having to cancel practices and games this week due to cases of COVID-19.
The Lake Oswego School District informed community members about the need to cancel some sports at Lake Oswego High School to minimize exposure of the virus.
The district sent an e-mail to families saying that some athletes contracted COVID-19 at a social event last week on Thursday. As a result, five different sports have had to cancel practices and games this week. Those sports include football, baseball, boys basketball, boys soccer, girls lacrosse, volleyball and cross country for all levels.
The district says that individuals who contracted the virus participated in these sports and were at onsite activities last Friday to Tuesday. The district says people who were in close contact with those individuals are going to be contacted about the potential exposure.
They say that district health and school professionals are currently working on doing contact tracing to see who may need to quarantine. The school says that once it completes the contact tracing and finds all confirmed cases it will communicate what the next steps are.
This means that the boys soccer and football teams will both miss their games this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.