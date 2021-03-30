Lake Oswego home goes up in flames in early morning fire; no injuries reported

Image: Lake Oswego Fire

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a large residential fire in Lake Oswego early Tuesday morning, fortunately no one was hurt.

At 2 a.m., crews were at the scene of a house on Westview Court that had heavy fire. The situation was described as controlled by Lake Oswego Fire.

Footage tweeted by LOF shows tall flames at the front of the home. A car parked in the garage was also seen engulfed in fire.

According to LOF, no injuries were reported. It is not known if anyone had to escape the home.

The fire did spread to the attic of the house. 

FOX 12 was told the fire was mainly contained to a garage attached to the home, and the garage’s fire door did a good job in preventing the fire from spreading to the living areas of the home.

KPTV photo

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also responded to assist in firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

