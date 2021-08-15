Lake Oswego Lakers

Lake Oswego Lakers (Credit: Tony Sturgeon)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Big league dreams on the little league diamond in San Bernardino, California. While the boys from Lake Oswego were unable to capture the Northwest Regional Title, falling 2-1 to Eastlake of Sammamish, Washington, the Lakers are still headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The global pandemic won't allow for international teams to come to the states. So, the thirteen 11-and-12-year-old boys from the Beaver State are in a state of bliss as one of the two Northwest teams that will make up a 16-club double-elimination bracket to crown the first Little League Champion in two years.

"The fact that we qualified last night was also a little bit of a distraction today, honestly. I don't think they were necessarily as focused in today because I think they already knew they were going to go, but then when they lost the game, they were a total mess," Coach Tony Sturgeon said. "Then they had a half-hour pool time, and they forgot about it! A quick memory of a 12-year-old. Just throw them in the pool, and it's like it never happened."

The last time a Lake Oswego team made it to the World Series? These guys weren't even born yet, way back in 2007.

The current crop of kids will begin their World Series play against Pennsylvania on Friday morning.

Good luck as well to the Sandy Pack.

The 14-year-old boys from Sandy and Boring are representing the Pacific Northwest at the Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa. The kids start to play on Sunday, but before they do, the team had to grab a photo from their Field of Dreams in the Iowa cornfields.

(1) comment

Cat of the Canals
Cat of the Canals

A world series without the rest of the world? Good luck in the USA series![wink]

