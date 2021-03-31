Lake Oswego man charged with attempting to engage in a sexual relationship with minor

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police say a Lake Oswego man turned himself in at the Clackamas County Jail on Monday for a warrant stemming from an incident in early February.
Investigators say Manuel Ricardo Espinoza, 41, had been communicating with a 17-year-old child in an attempt to engage in a sexual relationship. When the incident occurred, police say they intercepted Espinoza at a local park as he was on his way to meet the victim with condoms and alcohol.
Espinoza was the former co-chair of the Lake Oswego School District’s diversity, equity and inclusion advisory committee. A letter was sent by the school board to parents on Wednesday to inform them about the arrest.
Espinoza is facing multiple charges including 3 counts of luring a minor, attempted sex abuse in the second degree and attempted furnishing alcohol to a minor. Police say they are not aware of any other victims, but encourage anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Espinoza to contact Lake Oswego police at 503-635-0238.
