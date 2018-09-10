WASCO CO., OR (KPTV) - A Lake Oswego man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:05 p.m. on Highway 218 near milepost 11.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed two motorcycles were traveling together northbound on Hwy 218 when one of the motorcyclists, identified as 44-year-old Gabriel Spaccarelli, became distracted and traveled off the highway into an adjacent field.
Spaccarelli was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP was assisted by Fossil Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation during the investigation.
