LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A Lake Oswego man was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison Thursday and three years of supervised release for illegally distributing fentanyl from China that was linked to an overdose death in Wisconsin in 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
According to court documents, Joseph Richard Caruso, 34, was arrested after a U.S. Postal Inspection Service inspector in November 2017 discovered a suspicious package addressed to Caruso and contacted Portland police.
Law enforcement opened the heat-sealed package and found a clear Ziploc bag with cyclopropylfentanyl, a power opioid and Schedule I controlled substance, inside. Investigators removed the cyclopropylfentanyl from the package and replaced it with an inert powder similar in appearance. Law enforcement later delivered the package to Caruso’s home and arrested him after they saw him retrieve the package from his apartment postal box.
Caruso in April this year pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death; at sentencing, he was ordered to forfeit more than $764,000 and a 2013 Audi A4 sedan.
