LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - It’s back-to-school week, brick and mortar style, for the next round of students in the Lake Oswego School District: middle-schoolers.
Sixth graders on Tuesday will be back in the classrooms as they transition to hybrid learning, followed by seventh and eighth graders on Thursday.
Students will go to school for half-days, four days a week - with online learning on Wednesdays.
“My seventh-grader is really looking forward to seeing her friends,” parent Sonia Finney said Sunday.
Finney said she feels good about her daughter returning to school part-time, telling FOX 12 it’s the right balance at this stage in the pandemic.
“I feel like it’s safe enough for them to return based on what we know with the research, as long as they are social distancing and wearing their masks and those small numbers of students are re-introduced into a classroom,” Finney said.
As for high-school students, those grades will return to the classrooms starting mid-April, just in time for Governor Kate Brown’s executive order issued last week.
Brown mandated that K-12 should be returning to school by March 29, while middle and high school grades have a deadline of April 19.
“I’m excited, but it’s kind of another change so it’s like a little bit nervous, but it’s okay,” said Maren Park, a freshman.
Seniors will have roughly a month and a half of in-person learning before it’s graduation and off to the next chapter of life.
“He’d rather just do online for the rest of the year because it’s only a few weeks but I’m going to make him go back,” James Hamann said about his son, a senior.
The district’s youngest students returned to part-time in-person learning at the end of February.
