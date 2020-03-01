Lake Oswego parents, churches, and businesses take precautions after first presumed COVID-19 case

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – People in Lake Oswego are taking precautions to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 coronavirus, including churches and businesses.
At Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Sunday mass looked a little different.
“Really, we’re kind of on the front lines right now, you know, in terms of we don’t know how this virus spreads completely,” pastoral associate Tom Tomaszek said.
And during communion, parishioners aren’t drinking out of the communal cup.
They’re also offering some alternatives to the usual handshakes.
“At the sign of peace and greeting to do that verbally or with a head shake or a wink of peace, perhaps if they would, to keep the physical contact to be a little bit minimal,” Tomaszek said.
They canceled all children’s activities this weekend following the lead of the Lake Oswego School District.
Forest Hills Elementary School is still undergoing some deep cleaning.
School there is canceled through Wednesday after an employee tested positive late last week for COVID-19 coronavirus, Oregon's first presumptive case.
“I just pray for the best for that person,” Lanie Kelly said. Her daughters go to junior high in the district.
“I think they’re fine. Everyone’s been extra cautious and doing their extra hand washing and sanitizing,” she said.
On the left — this sign is up at The Little Gym in Lake Oswego, telling people to wash their hands as soon as they walk in. On the right — a screenshot of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church website, where some events are canceled and they’re taking precautions. pic.twitter.com/NeSEQanteA— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 1, 2020
Even for businesses and people walking around downtown, preventing the spread of germs is top of mind.
“Go into a restaurant, you pick up the menu and you read it, you think of how many people have touched that menu, you put it down and then you start eating or you use the salt shaker or the pepper shaker. I mean, I didn’t used to be quite that worrisome, or not worried, but think about it now. Those are just the little things that I think we can think about,” Laurie Lubliner said.
The Lake Oswego School District said they’re continuing to closely monitor the situation.
All other schools besides Forest Hills will be open Monday. The district said public health officials have told them there’s no reason to close any other schools at this time.
