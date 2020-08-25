LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Three people were arrested for thefts involving vehicles during early morning patrols in the past week, Lake Oswego police said.
According to police, there has been a “recent significant uptick in thefts from vehicles” in Lake Oswego.
In response, police said they have increased patrols at apartment complexes and other residential areas.
At around 3 a.m. Friday, officers found a person driving slowly though the parking lot of apartments at 1 Jefferson Parkway. The vehicle’s headlights were not on.
At first, officers lost sight of the vehicle but then located it soon after in a nearby parking lot.
They spoke with the female driver and learned the vehicle had been reported as stolen.
The woman appeared to have been recently living in the vehicle, police said.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found stolen mail from at least 15 victims, stolen license plates, many different vehicle keys, and several other stolen items.
The woman, identified as 30-year-old Shantelle N. McCoy, was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police said other charges are being referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office and the US Postal Inspection Service.
Then, on Sunday around 2:40 a.m., two officers were parked side-by-side on Lakeview Boulevard at South Shore Boulevard and were discussing some theft from vehicle incidents that had just occurred in the area of West Bay and South Shore Boulevard.
During that conversation, the officers noticed two people walking toward them from the area where the reported thefts had occurred.
The officers contacted the two men and found them to be in possession of “some obviously stolen property,” police said.
When the officers tried to detain the two suspects, one of them ran away. One of the officers chased the suspect who fled while the other officer detained the other suspect.
A K-9 from the Hillsboro Police Department responded to assist the search and after a short track, he located the suspect hiding in a boat house in the 2600 block of Lakeview Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
The man who was located by the K-9 was identified as 22-year-old Quinn K. Brunner, of Portland. He was booked at the Clackamas County Jail for unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and an outstanding arrest warrant for sex abuse.
The other suspect was identified as 26-year-old Alex J. Burton, of Portland. He was cited and released for unlawful entry to a motor vehicle and third-degree theft.
Lake Oswego police are encouraging residents to lock their doors and to not leave anything of value in view in their vehicles to help prevent theft.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
When crime in LO starts to go up, it's a sure sign that the overall state of affairs in Oregon is going DOWN.
