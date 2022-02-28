LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) – Lake Oswego police are asking the public's help to identify several suspects who have been taking packages and going through unlocked vehicles.
In one instance, the suspects are seen driving through the neighborhood and stopping in front of a house, while one of them approaches the front door and collects the packages before returning to the vehicle.
In another instance, the suspects try the car door handles in a driveway and rummage through the vehicle that was unlocked. The photos show two or maybe three different vehicles and appear to show approximately five or more suspects.
Anyone with information about any of the people or vehicles involved is asked to call (503) 635-0238 and ask to speak with Sergeant Harper.