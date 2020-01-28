LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted stole mail in three different places in Lake Oswego late last week.
Police are now investigating.
“I think they just wedged a screw driver probably and just popped it right off because the latch is like this,” Ruskin Fiegenbaum said of his now broken mailbox.
He found it that way Friday morning and he said there were empty packages nearby but the clothes his wife ordered had been taken out of them. Plus, he thinks something much more important might be missing too.
“I hope not,” Fiegenbaum said. “We’re still trying to track down some tax information that may or may not have been sent so I’m working with my work still to see, but hopefully my W-2s weren’t in there.”
It’s one of three mail thefts Lake Oswego police say they're investigating from overnight Thursday to Friday.
Because of the timeframe and locations, they believe they’re likely all connected.
And in the case on Prestwick Road, it wasn’t just mail stolen – it was the entire mailbox, now missing from a row of five.
It’s instead sitting on Kristine Williams’ porch.
“Yeah, it’s awkward and you know, it was bolted on to the stone wall so they, you know, got it loose,” Williams said. “It’s not light and my husband has a nice job to do this weekend putting it back together.”
She said someone happened to find the box on another road and return it with some soaking wet mail. In fact, she believes her neighbor’s box was taken and then found too.
“For us, we were lucky, but it could have been much worse,” Williams said.
In all three theft locations, police don’t have any suspect information.
They say one possible clue is doorbell video taken in the area that night. It shows a car driving and then turning off all of its lights for a while, but police said the problem is it doesn’t show much.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
