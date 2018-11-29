LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A Lake Oswego police officer was rushed to an area hospital after someone ran a red light and hit the officer’s patrol car.
The crash occurred Thursday evening on Boones Ferry Road near Bryant Road. Bryant Road was temporarily closed in the area.
The officer had to be cut out of the wreckage. Authorities have not provided details about the officer’s injuries.
A police dog was also in the patrol car at the time of the crash. The dog was taken to a veterinarian as a precaution, according to authorities.
The extent of the other driver’s injuries is unknown.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.