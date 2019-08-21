Lake Oswego police seek to ID suspected package thief seen following delivery trucks

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole a package and used a credit card inside of it to buy $4,100 worth of items from the Apple Store at Washington Square.
According to the Lake Oswego Police Department, the man stole the package from the Sunset Drive area of Lake Oswego and tried to use it at several other locations.
Police believe the suspect follows UPS and FedEx trucks and picks up packages as they are dropped off at their locations. They say the same Mercedes SUV has been seen in the area following delivery trucks.
Officers describe the suspect as a white man in his 30-40s; they say he has a thin build, a short brown pony tail and a goatee, and drives a silver, first-generation Mercedes M-Class.
Anyone with information that could be helpful asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 503-635-0238.
