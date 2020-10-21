LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - The Lake Oswego School Board passed a series of resolutions Monday night, saying distance learning was hurting many of its students.
All schools in the Lake Oswego School District remained closed this year as many other schools in Oregon have.
Parents have actively protested the closures and recently held a demonstration at the State Capitol. The rally was organized by two groups - Clack to School and Let Oregon Learn - that believe the online learning model just isn't working for some students.
On Monday night, the Lake Oswego School Board passed a series of resolutions urging Governor Kate Brown to allow districts to reopen their schools, especially for the youngest and most vulnerable students - those with learning disabilities and those where English is their second language.
"Our school board felt that bold advocacy was needed in order to prioritize the return of students to schools as possible, safely with safe metrics still following the science but definitely prioritizing students in kindergarten through 5th grade," said Lora de la Cruz, superintendent for LOSD.
de la Cruz says she hopes there might be a change in the strict metric system the state adopted early on, or perhaps a change that allows districts to have exemptions and waivers for more students.
The superintendent says she has been working on a safe return to school for as many students as possible while still practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
FOX 12 reached out to Gov. Brown's office for comment. The governor's office sent a statement, saying:
"The Governor’s top priority when it comes to the pandemic is slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state to bring down our infection rates, so that more Oregon students can go back to school for in-person instruction. We will continue to monitor and evaluate all school metrics based on available data and the advice of health and education experts, and those experts are currently in the process of reviewing and reevaluating Oregon’s school metrics for in-person instruction. In developing school metrics for a return to in-person instruction, our office works with doctors and health experts at the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel and education experts at the Oregon Department of Education and Early Learning Division to balance the twin objectives of protecting public health and providing healthy learning environments."
