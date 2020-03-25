LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Starting Wednesday, students in the Lake Oswego School District will be able to complete classwork at home and online during the statewide school closure.
This week, students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will be getting iPads, while Chromebooks will be handed out to 3rd through 12th grade students.
Parents will need to fill out a checkout form before picking up a device.
Lake Oswego is one of the few school districts that can afford to do this for all students.
A few weeks ago, the school district closed down Forest Hills Elementary School for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Crews in HazMat suits deep cleaned the building and sanitized it before students were allowed to return.
During the closure, district officials began working on contingency plans in case they needed to close more or all schools. Then about a week later, Governor Kate Brown issued a statewide school closure - which has been extended until April 28.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Lakeridge Middle School students and their families can stop by the school to get a Chromebook and a charger. The procedure to get them will be a drive-up, which is in line with the Gov. Brown's social distancing order.
Pick-up dates for other schools is as follows:
Wednesday, Mar. 25
- 9:00-11:00 a.m.: Lakeridge Middle School
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Lakeridge High School
- 2:00-4:00 p.m.: Lake Grove Elementary School
Thursday, Mar. 26
- 9:00-11:00 a.m.: Lake Oswego Junior High School
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: River Grove Elementary
- 2:00-4:00 p.m.: Westridge Elementary
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Lake Oswego High School
Friday, Mar. 27
- 9:00-11:00 a.m.: Oak Creek at UPLANDS Elementary
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30p.m.: Forest Hills Elementary
- 2:00-4:00 p.m.: Hallinan Elementary
