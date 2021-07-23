Lake Oswego School District reverses course on mask wearing for students

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - With plans underway to welcome students back full-time in the fall, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District is the only school district in the Portland area that has said it will not require students to wear masks.
The Lake Oswego School District was initially leaning toward adopting the same policy, but members of the school board reversed course on Thursday, agreeing on a proposal that would require students under the age of 12 to wear face coverings while indoors.
"I think probably for most of the 70% of families who were supportive of this plan that they had gathered feedback on and were comfortable with it, I think we're confused and we're frustrated. It did feel like it came out of nowhere," said Samantha Simmons, a Lake Oswego parent with two children in elementary school.
According to the district, a survey of parents showed 69% of those with children attending elementary school either agreed, somewhat agreed, or strongly agreed with the district's original proposal, which would have made masks optional for students.
The Lake Oswego School District will be sending out another survey to parents with its revised plan, and will finalize its plans for fall on August 2nd.
