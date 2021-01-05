Lake Oswego School District shares plans to transition to in-person hybrid learning next month

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Lake Oswego School District plans to get kids back in the classroom starting in less than a month.
It’s the first we’ve heard of a public school district in the Portland metro area announcing these plans since Governor Kate Brown relaxed school guidance a few weeks ago.
According to emails to families and staff from the superintendent, the district plans to gradually transition to hybrid in-person learning starting with kindergarteners on Feb. 4 and each elementary grade level from there through the end of the month.
The district plans on having middle and high schoolers soon follow.
Lisa Decker is glad her 5th and 3rd graders will be back to routine and social interaction after what’s been a long and sometimes difficult time doing everything at home.
“They’re going to get to get up and have breakfast and get their backpacks on and go to school and talk to friends six feet away and have their teacher see what they’re doing,” Decker said.
Lake Oswego schools will split kids up into morning and afternoon groups with half the day in person and half the day online.
In an email to teachers and staff, the superintendent says schools will follow strict health and safety protocols proven to keep them safe from the transmission, that they’re set up with PPE, physical distancing, air filtration systems, and other measures.
A spokesperson for the district said they have a reopening workgroup, which is also looking at ways to get more testing.
“I know as a parent that this is going to look very different than the school that my kids leftover 300 days ago, and we’ll have to prepare them for that, but I still think just the benefit of getting to be in the building is worth it,” Decker said.
