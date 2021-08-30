Lake Oswego schools welcome back youngest students

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - The Lake Oswego School District is welcoming back students this week for in-person learning with the youngest students returning to classrooms Monday morning.
Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade will start school Monday, as well as students in sixth and ninth grade. All other students will be starting Tuesday. All students - vaccinated or not - will have to wear a mask indoors this year. Students do not have to wear their mask outdoors, but will need to maintain six feet of social distance whenever possible.
Elementary school level kids will be cohorting this year, meaning they'll be around the same group of students for the majority of their school day. This is to help mitigate any spread of COVID-19, especially since those under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated against the virus.
If a student is exposed to someone with COVID, they will have to quarantine for 10 days, unless they were within three feet from the infected person and both were wearing a mask or if they are vaccinated.
FOX 12 spoke with a parent at Lake Grove Elementary School who said masking up is already habitual for his student.
"I think he's just used to it from last year. We haven't had to talk about it too much. He wears it at the park and stuff without being asked, so he's pretty good about it," said Curtis Parks.
The district has programmed HVAC systems in all of their schools that increase outdoor air volumes inside. There are also ionization units, which improve air inside by reducing airborne particles, including viruses and bacteria.
The Lake Oswego School District is the first district in the metro area to kick off the new school year. The largest district in the state - Portland Public Schools - will return Wednesday.
